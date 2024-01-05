A Hartlepool councillor has appeared in court to face an allegation of sexual assault.

Cllr Steve Wallace, 64, who represents Throston ward on Hartlepool Borough Council as an independent, attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, January 5.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and elected for a trial by jury at Teesside Crown Court.

Cllr Wallace denies one allegation of touching a woman over their clothing in a sexual manner “when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe she was consenting.”

It is alleged to have taken place last summer.

District Judge Marie Mallon sent the case to the crown court and told him: “You will appear there on February 2 for a preliminary hearing."

Cllr Wallace, of Percy Street, Hartlepool, was granted unconditional bail.

He was elected to Throston ward last May as a Labour and Co-operative Party candidate.