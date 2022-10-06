Stephen Young broke into the house where he was brought up and was the scene of events that caused him later trauma, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The 41-year-old used a brick to smash his way inside shortly after the current resident, who Young did not know, left for work one morning.

He stole property and caused damage worth over £1,000 including knocking over a tin or red paint which he smudged around the house.

When he was arrested at home three days later Young had clothes with the same red paint on them.

He burgled the property in Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, at around 8.30am on April 8, only months after coming out of prison for another house burglary.

Christopher Bevan, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was observed on CCTV shoulder barging and kicking at a wooden gate to this garden.

"The defendant then arms himself with a brick which he uses to smash a glass panel.”

Young reached inside to pick up keys to let himself in. He stole property including a suitcase, alcohol, house keys, and damaged a number of other items.

The person who lives there said it has had a massive impact on their mental and physical health.

In a statement, they described how they needed support from family and added: “This was a huge invasion of my privacy and I no longer feel safe in my own home.”

Stephen Constantine, mitigating for Young, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, said: “He’s very sorry for the hurt and harm that he’s caused.

"It wasn’t targeted.”

Mr Constantine said it was related to trauma linked to Young’s childhood home although he has little memory of the burglary due to being intoxicated.

The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran, told Young: “That doesn’t explain why you set out to burgle and steal from the property.”

He added: “This has had a very serious effect on the victim.”

Young admitted burglary and was jailed for 18 months.