Hartlepool danger driver raced from police at twice the speed limit while high on cocaine
A driver has been jailed after leading police on a chase at twice the speed limit while high on cocaine.
Mark Crannage was over the limit for cocaine when he was spotted in the driver’s seat of a car in the centre of Hartlepool.
He sped away when challenged by police, driving at up to 60mph in 30mph limit streets, Teesside Crown Court heard.
“It was about 8.30pm at night,” said Emma Atkinson, prosecuting. “Crannge, who has never held a licence, was seen by a police patrol in a car in Wynyard Mews in Hartlepool.
“As an officer approached on foot, he reversed before attempting to execute a three-point turn.
“That failed, but he accelerated away, failing to give way at the next junction.”
Ms Atkinson said Crannage ran two red lights as he looped back towards Catcote Road.
“He reached speeds of 60mph in the 30mph limit streets, nearly losing control on the ice twice,” she added.
“The police helicopter was called.
“When Crannage decamped, officers in the helicopter were able to guide their colleagues on the ground to him.”
Crannage, 33, of Stanhope Avenue, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, driving over the drugs limit, and driving without a licence or insurance, all on January 23.
Martin Scarborough, defending, said: “He had not offended for some time until January of this year, after a long-term relationship broke down.
“Immediate custody would put him into contact with more criminally sophisticated peers.
“Mr Crannage hopes to re-establish contact with his children and make something of his life.”
Judge Howard Crowson jailed Crannage for 14 months.
The judge told him: “You put officers and members of the public at risk, a woman about to get into her car jumped out of your way because she feared being struck.”
Crannage was disqualified from driving for 29 months.
He must take an extended driving test if he wishes to drive after the ban has expired.