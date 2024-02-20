Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nabaz Ezzat sped away from police when they tried to pull him over after checks showed he was not insured.

He drove at speeds of over 73 miles per hour around West View and Dyke House as police struggled to keep up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ezzat, aged 41, was also disqualified from driving at the time of the offences dating back to October 2019.

Nabaz Ezzat reached speeds of over 70mph in the Wintterbottom Avenue area. Picture by FRANK REID

He has now been jailed for 10 months despite refusing to attend Tuesday’s sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

Jonathan Harley, prosecuting, described how Ezzat drove away from a police car on Easington Road reaching 60mph in a 30mph zone.

On Winterbottom Avenue, a pedestrian had to jump out of the way of the defendant and despite travelling at 73mph, the police were unable to close the distance with Ezzat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested after a short foot chase after being detained on West View Road.

Mr Harley said: “The speed was significantly in excess of the speed limit. There was a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and showed disregard for others.”

Ezzat, of West View Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance and failure to stop.

Judge Tim Stead also gave him two months prison for failing to answer bail by missing several court appearances.