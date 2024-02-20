Hartlepool dangerous driver jailed after refusing to attend Teesside Crown Court sentence hearing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nabaz Ezzat sped away from police when they tried to pull him over after checks showed he was not insured.
He drove at speeds of over 73 miles per hour around West View and Dyke House as police struggled to keep up.
Ezzat, aged 41, was also disqualified from driving at the time of the offences dating back to October 2019.
He has now been jailed for 10 months despite refusing to attend Tuesday’s sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court.
Jonathan Harley, prosecuting, described how Ezzat drove away from a police car on Easington Road reaching 60mph in a 30mph zone.
On Winterbottom Avenue, a pedestrian had to jump out of the way of the defendant and despite travelling at 73mph, the police were unable to close the distance with Ezzat.
He was arrested after a short foot chase after being detained on West View Road.
Mr Harley said: “The speed was significantly in excess of the speed limit. There was a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and showed disregard for others.”
Ezzat, of West View Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance and failure to stop.
Judge Tim Stead also gave him two months prison for failing to answer bail by missing several court appearances.
He said Ezzat had shown a “deliberate wilful refusal” to attend, adding a previous dangerous driving conviction was a further aggravating factor.