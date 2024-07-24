Hartlepool detectives charge suspect with robbery of 64-year-old man
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery following an incident on Raby Road in Hartlepool.
It relates to an incident on Friday, June 21, a 64-year-old man was reported to have suffered injuries and was assisted by members of the public.
A 43-year-old suspect has been charged by Hartlepool CID.
He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 23, where he was further remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 21.