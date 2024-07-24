Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery following an incident on Raby Road in Hartlepool.

It relates to an incident on Friday, June 21, a 64-year-old man was reported to have suffered injuries and was assisted by members of the public.

A 43-year-old suspect has been charged by Hartlepool CID.