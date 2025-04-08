Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives in Hartlepool are investigating an attempted knifepoint robbery of a boy’s bike.

A 16-year-old boy and his friend were on their bikes on Colwyn Road, Hartlepool, about 11am on Sunday morning (April 6) when they were approached by an older man.

Cleveland Police say the 16-year-old was approached by a man described as white, of large build with grey receding hair, wearing a grey North Face tracksuit and navy t-shirt and who was on a Carrera pedal cycle.

The force said: “The man offered to buy the victim’s bike and when the boy refused, the man produced a knife and demanded the cycle.

The attempted robbery happened in Colwyn Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“The victim managed to startle the suspect who then made off towards Baden Street.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has information or any footage from the area to get in touch.

Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference 060742, or anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.