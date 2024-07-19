Hartlepool detectives issue appeal after man in 60s threatened with knife outside pizza shop
Detectives are appealing for information and footage after the incident in Sydenham Road at around 11pm on Thursday, July 18.
Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, was parked outside Papa Maf’s pizza shop when a man opened the passenger door and demanding money, which the driver refused.
The suspect then produced a six-inch kitchen knife from his jacket pocket and struck the victim on the hand.
The driver quickly got out of the car and went into the pizza shop before attending Hartlepool Urgent Care for treatment to his hand, while the suspect made off from the scene.
The suspect is described as white, aged 20-30, 5ft 6in tall, medium build and wore a black jacket, shorts, trainers and a cap.
Anyone who saw the male or has any footage should contact Hartlepool CID on 101 quoting reference 135330.