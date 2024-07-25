Hartlepool detectives make appeal after sleeping elderly man disturbed by burglar 'dressed in black'

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
An elderly man’s home was burgled as he slept prompting a police appeal.

Detectives are investigating the burglary between 2pm-3pm on Station Lane, at Seaton Carew, on Wednesday, July 24.

A male in dark clothing and of stocky build is said to have entered the address and searched the living room, disturbing the elderly occupant, who was asleep in the room.

Cleveland Police stated: “The suspect also went upstairs and searched cupboards and drawers.

The burglary happened on Station Lane in Seaton Carew. (Photo: Google)The burglary happened on Station Lane in Seaton Carew. (Photo: Google)
“A set of car keys were taken, but the vehicle was not stolen before the suspect then left the property.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the junction of Seaton Lane and Gillpark Grove.

They would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a male in all dark clothing in the area.

Footage can also be uploaded via the police digital portal.

Contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting reference number 140184, or Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555111.