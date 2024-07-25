Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man’s home was burgled as he slept prompting a police appeal.

Detectives are investigating the burglary between 2pm-3pm on Station Lane, at Seaton Carew, on Wednesday, July 24.

A male in dark clothing and of stocky build is said to have entered the address and searched the living room, disturbing the elderly occupant, who was asleep in the room.

Cleveland Police stated: “The suspect also went upstairs and searched cupboards and drawers.

The burglary happened on Station Lane in Seaton Carew. (Photo: Google)

“A set of car keys were taken, but the vehicle was not stolen before the suspect then left the property.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the junction of Seaton Lane and Gillpark Grove.

They would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a male in all dark clothing in the area.

Footage can also be uploaded via the police digital portal.