Rhys Parker has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court for two years after he admitted the offence.

It related to him forcing entry to a property in the town’s Leamington Parade, off Oxford Road, in the early hours of Friday, July 12.

Police said the 24-year-old raider caused damage to the property and stole several items which he was captured on CCTV carrying from the house.

Jailed for two years: Rhys Parker. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

Following the 24-month sentence, Detective Inspector Lou Sproson, from Hartlepool CID, said: “We are committed to tackling burglaries in the area.

"Burglary is an intrusive and personal crime which can be devastating for victims and we won’t leave any stone unturned in identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.”