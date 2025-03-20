Hartlepool detergent thief who failed to make clean getaway is jailed

By Courtsdesk
Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST

A shoplifter who failed to make a clean getaway after stealing detergent has been jailed.

Nicola Casey, who is from Hartlepool, admitted stealing £60 worth of detergent from a town Iceland store on January 16 of this year.

She also pleaded guilty to the theft of £220 worth of sports clothing from Hartlepool’s TJ Hughes shop, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on December 6 of last year.

Justices sitting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, have now jailed Casey for two weeks for each of the offences after hearing that she was serving a community order at the time following a previous conviction.

Hartlepool shoplifter Nicola Casey has been jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court.placeholder image
Hartlepool shoplifter Nicola Casey has been jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The latest two sentences will run consecutively, meaning that she was jailed for four weeks in total, after magistrates cited her “flagrant disregard for court orders and people’s property”.

Casey, who is 45 years of age and from Bruce Crescent, must also pay £85 in court costs.

