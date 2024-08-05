More than 20 people have now been arrested in Hartlepool as inquiries continue into the disorder that took place on July 31.

A 38-year-old man has today voluntarily attended Hartlepool police station in connection last Wednesday’s incident.

He is now in custody waiting to be questioned.

Cleveland Police are still wanting help in identifying seven other suspects.

Cleveland Police are looking to identify these men after disorder in Hartlepool on July 31.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We would urge anyone who knows the identity of any of the men, or the men themselves, to come forward and speak to Cleveland Police on the 101 number.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or phone them on 0800 555 111.