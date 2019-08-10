Hartlepool DJ breached sex offender order by playing records at a party for children

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Ryan Foster is banned from unsupervised contact with children following a conviction in 2016 for three sexual offences against an under age girl.

The 25-year-old acted as a joint DJ at a birthday party for a 14-year-old girl in a club in Hartlepool.

Prosecutor Johnnie Walker told Teesside Crown Court there were more than 100 children present.

“Foster is the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order following offences in 2015,” said Mr Walker.

“He was convicted of three offences involving sexual touching, and a linked offence of witness intimidation.

“In 2016 he was given a sentence of two years, suspended for two years, and made the subject of a number of prohibitions designed to reduce the risk of re-offending.

“One of those prohibitions is that he is not to have contact with any child unless the parents know of his history, and his monitoring officers are also aware.

“Acting as a DJ for this party put him in breach of sexual harm prevention order, and in breach of his suspended sentence.”

The court heard the party was a ‘late cancellation’.

“We accept Mr Foster may not have known the party was for children when he accepted the booking,” said Mr Walker.

“But it would have been apparent to him very soon after arrival that it was a party for children.

“CCTV footage confirms he made no attempt to approach any child.

“Parents became aware of his record later in the evening.

“There was some distress caused to them, if only retrospectively.

“Mr Foster’s monitoring officer tells me he was previously warned that being a DJ put him at risk of breaching his sentence conditions.”

Foster, of St Oswald Street, Hartlepool, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Littlewood, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Foster was not aware in advance this was a party for children, although he accepts he should have made himself scarce when he found out.

“He has complied with the sentence in other respects, and the suspended element expires this month,

“The parents might say something could have happened, but the reality is nothing did happen.

“Mr Foster has since quit the DJ business to avoid any risk of breaching the order in future.”

Judge Stephen Ashurst sentenced Foster to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of three months, and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge told him: “I am reassured the CCTV footage shows no untoward behaviour on your part.

“Sentencing guidelines indicate at most a very short period in prison.

“Your suspended sentence has all but expired, so I am prepared to give you a last chance by not sending you to prison today.

“The sexual harm prevention order remains in force.