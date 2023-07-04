Hartlepool dog owner handed animal ban in RSPCA prosecution after ignoring chronic skin condition
Rosemary Purvis, 60, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet her cocker spaniel Skye’s needs between March 3 last year and February 3.
The RSPCA, which prosecuted Purvis, said Skye had extensive fur loss and her skin was scabby, inflamed, red and bleeding in places.
Her nails were also overgrown and she was scratching her skin constantly when seen by an inspector.
Skye was signed over into the RSPCA’s care and an independent vet concluded that she had been left to suffer from severe chronic skin disease for at least a year.
The animal charity said if treated earlier, her suffering could have been avoided.
In mitigation, Peterlee Magistrates’ Court heard Purvis, of Potter Walk, was genuinely remorseful and had been struggling for money.
Inspector Lucy Green said: "A reasonable owner would have ensured that Skye was taken to a vet for veterinary treatment.
“If people are struggling to cover the costs, there are a number of charities which provide help for veterinary care for pet owners in financial difficulties.
"People can also work with their vet to spread the cost of treatment.
"There is no excuse for allowing any pet to get into the state Skye was in.”
In addition to the ban from keeping all animals, which she can not appeal for five years, Purvis was ordered to pay £720 costs.
