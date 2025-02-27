Hartlepool drink driver also damaged town centre bar
Bletar Zharri, 39, of Hartlepool, returned to Teesside Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to committing six offences on December 23 of last year.
Zharri had admitted drink driving in a Renault car in the town’s Church Street as well as driving without insurance and a valid licence.
He also admitted criminally damaging a window and door belonging to a Church Street bar, to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in a public place and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Zharri, 39, of Hindpool Close, was banned from driving for 16 months at the Middlesbrough court and ordered to abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days as part of a two-year community order.
He must also pay £100 compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.