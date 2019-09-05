Hartlepool drink driver gave friends a lift home in his mother's car despite being banned from the roads
A drunk and disqualified driver was caught giving his friends a lift home.
Paul Brackstone used his mother’s Toyota car for which he was not insured.
Brackstone was banned and given community work by Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
“Police pulled him over in Brierton Lane in Hartlepool,” said Saba Shan, prosecuting.
“The police officer could smell drink on his breath.
“There were three passengers in the car, which the prosecution say is an aggravating feature.
“His breath alcohol limit was found to be 71, compared to the legal limit of 35.”
Brackstone, 31, of Tredegar Walk, Hartlepool, admitted driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol, and driving without insurance, all on November 28, last year.
Gavin Musgrave, defending, said: “Mr Brackstone foolishly gave friends a lift home that night.
“He used his mother’s car for which he was not insured.
“He cooperated fully with the police, and he made full and frank admissions prior to pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.”
The court heard Brackstone has a young child and he has regular contact.
Mr Musgrave told the court: “Mr Brackstone works hard as a self-employed plasterer, although work has been sporadic of late.
“He is not claiming any benefits, preferring to continue to look for what work there is.”
Brackstone was given a community order of 12 months, a driving ban of 22 months, 70 hours of unpaid work, ordered to attend 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £170 costs.