Hartlepool drink driver jailed for breaching suspended sentence by failing to do probation courses and 'prioritising work'
A drink driver wept in the dock of a court when his suspended sentence was activated and he was jailed.
Connor Kennedy was originally given a suspended sentence of 16 weeks for driving while disqualified and drink driving.
Part of the sentence involved taking probation courses, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
The court’s liaison probation officer told the court Kennedy had not complied with the terms of the sentence, and had previously breached it.
“I feel there is no option but to recommend the court activate the sentence,” said the officer.
Kennedy, 22, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence.
Andrew Teate, defending, said: “Mr Kennedy has been working as an energy consultant.
“He admits he wrongly prioritised work over doing his sentence.
“Mr Kennedy, as you can see, is tearful in the dock because he is aware of the court’s powers.”
Magistrates ordered Kennedy to serve the 16 weeks of his suspended sentence.