John Robinson, 37, sped off from police in Catcote Road, Hartlepool when a check showed the car he was driving was not insured.

Over the next 15 minutes he performed a number of dangerous manoeuvres including driving at 60mph over speed bumps in a 20mph road and causing other vehicles to take emergency evasive action.

Teesside Crown Court heard how provisional holder Robinson put his foot down after ignoring attempts by police to pull over around the Owton Manor, Brierton and Rift House areas at around 5pm on January 12.

Prosecutor Tabitha Buck said: “People would have been leaving work and travelling elsewhere.”During the pursuit, Robinson who has 135 offences on his record, overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road and mounted a pavement and grassed area.

In Masefield Road, where there is a primary school, he drove at up to 60mph over numerous speed bumps.

He abandoned the car in a dead end before he was arrested after trying to flee on foot.

In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said Robinson had a troubled upbringing and the offences were triggered by the death of his aunt.

He added Robinson had caring responsibilities for his wife and two young children.

Recorder Nathan Moxon sentenced Robinson, of Pinero Grove, Hartlepool, to 10-months imprisonment, which was suspended for 15 months, after he admitted dangerous driving, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.