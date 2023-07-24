Jake Potter, 27, went round to his grandfather’s house in Hartlepool to collect some clothes in May after a disagreement.

Teesside Crown Court heard Potter had previously been put up there but was asked to leave.

The court heard Potter was told to stay in the hallway while his grandfather went into the kitchen to collect his belongings.

Teesside Crown Court.

But he later discovered Potter had taken the keys to his Dacia Sandero and the vehicle itself.

The prosecution said his grandfather was “in disbelief his grandson could do this to him”.

Potter, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, sold the vehicle worth £9,000 for just £100 for drugs.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and driving without insurance on May 27.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Rose, said it was a “despicable” thing to do.

He added: “You told him you loved him. He said you were still his grandson.

"Unfortunately when you had gone he realised you had used that opportunity to take the keys to his quite expensive and important vehicle.

"That for him must have been hugely hurtful and depressing. He feels very let down.”

Potter was sentenced to 24 weeks’ prison which was suspended for 12 months.