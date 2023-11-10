A drug dealer tried to escape from police during a high speed chase through Hartlepool.

Graham Flounders, 43, was twice caught with cocaine and wads of cash in cars he was driving.

Police observed him supplying drugs to various addresses in a Mercedes C-Class car in central Hartlepool last December.

When stopped, he was found with nine one-gram cocaine deals and £1,460 cash, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Graham Flounders, 43, has been jailed for more than five years.

Police also found a large number of empty grip-seal bags, scales and a mobile phone in a shed in his garden.

Nine text messages found on the phone indicated he was dealing cocaine at so-called street level.

In February, Flounders twice made off from police at speed when he was disqualified from driving.

Then in October, he was spotted speeding on the A689 in a Fiat 500 when he made off from police again.

He drove at speeds up to 75mph in 30mph zones, went through red lights and caused other drivers to take evasive action.

The pursuit came to an end when he collided with a police car in a cul-de-sac and was tasered while still trying to get away on foot.

Four bags of cocaine worth between £2,700 and £4,050, were found in the car plus £1,665.

He told police he owed thousands of pounds to some “very worrying” people and had agreed to deliver cocaine to pay off the debt.

Flounders, of Allerton Close, Hartlepool, admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.