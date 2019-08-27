Hartlepool drug-driver caught with cannabis while taking van for repairs
A drug driver was caught as he took his van to be repaired.
Paul Tomson was seen by police swerving from one kerb to the other in Brenda Road in Hartlepool.
Tomson had two small bags of cannabis in his pocket, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
“It was about 8.20pm,” said Lynn Dalton, prosecuting.
“A police patrol followed the Vauxhall van due to the manner in which it was being driven.
“Officers stopped and spoke to Tomson who smelled strongly of cannabis.
“A check on the police computer confirmed he had no licence or insurance.”
The court heard Tomson was found to have two small bags of cannabis.
“He told police he had bought it for £25,” added Ms Dalton.
“He said he had smoked some the previous day.”
Tomson, 28, of Studley Road, Hartlepool, admitted possession of a class B drug, driving with drugs over the legal limit, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, all on May 5.
John Nixon, defending, said: “Mr Tomson was driving because he had just bought the van, and he was taking it to someone for repairs.
“It’s all rather a mess.
“Mr Tomson is not charged with any driving offences, and he has pleaded guilty to the charges he does face.
Tomson was banned from driving for 12 months, given a conditional discharge for six months, and ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.