Hartlepool drunk driver crashed work van into car - twice - after family row
A drunk driver crashed his van and left the scene following a family argument.
Stephen McKay walked home from a family barbecue, but then took the ‘foolish’ decision to drive.
He crashed into a bollard and a car – twice – before driving off, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
“The accident happened just after 11pm,” said Lynn Dalton, prosecuting.
“A driver of a Ford Fiesta was approaching a roundabout in Wooler Road in Hartlepool when McKay, in a Vauxhall Vivaro van, hit a bollard.
“The van then hit the Fiesta, stopped, reversed, and hit the Fiesta again before driving off.
“The Fiesta driver took the van’s registration number which enabled police to visit Mr McKay at home soon after the incident.
“A breath test gave a reading of 80, compared to the legal limit of 35.”
McKay, 55, of South Drive, Hartlepool, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident, both on May 26.
He was of previous good character.
Stewart Haywood, defending, said: “There had been some tension at a family barbecue, and Mr McKay had decided his best course of action was to leave on foot.
“Once home, he took the foolish decision to drive to see his sister.
“He is a self-employed electrician, and the inevitable ban will have a significant impact on his finances and ability to work.”
McKay was sentenced to a community order of nine months, five rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay £170 costs within 28 days.