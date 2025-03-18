A burglar who targeted a flat has been locked up just days later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Lynch, who is aged 57 and from Hartlepool, admitted entering the Hartlepool Marina property as a trespasser with intent to steal on March 10 of this year.

Within a week he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, where he was locked up for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justices considered the offence, which took place at Sandpiper House, as “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

The Hartlepool case has been dealt with at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The court also took into account the nature of the crime and his previous record when deciding on his sentence.

Lynch, who lives in Jackson Street, was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation once he is released from prison.

No victim surcharge was imposed upon him because he was not a position to pay both penalties.

The £300 sum must be fully paid by March 31 of next year.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.