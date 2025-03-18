Hartlepool flat burglar Derek Lynch jailed just days after his latest offence
Derek Lynch, who is aged 57 and from Hartlepool, admitted entering the Hartlepool Marina property as a trespasser with intent to steal on March 10 of this year.
Within a week he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, where he was locked up for 12 months.
Justices considered the offence, which took place at Sandpiper House, as “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.
The court also took into account the nature of the crime and his previous record when deciding on his sentence.
Lynch, who lives in Jackson Street, was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation once he is released from prison.
No victim surcharge was imposed upon him because he was not a position to pay both penalties.
The £300 sum must be fully paid by March 31 of next year.