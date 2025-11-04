Hartlepool fly tipper is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket after dumping fridge and household waste near his home

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Nov 2025, 14:39 GMT
A man who dumped a fridge and other household items in a back lane near his home is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Andrew Jonathan Kitching admitted depositing controlled waste without a valid permit at the rear of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, on November 24 of last year when he appeared before Teesside magistrates at the end of last month.

He also pleaded guilty at the Middlesbrough court to failing to surrender to bail in connection with the case on October 14.

Kitching, who is 40 years of age and lives in Cornwall Street, was ordered to pay a £400 fine and a £208 victims’ surcharge for the controlled waste offence and an additional £120 fine for the bail breach.

A fly tipper is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after he illegally dumped household items at the rear of Hartlepool's Cornwall Street.

He was told to pay the £728 total by November 7.

Kitching, who received credit for his guilty pleas, was prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Act 1990.

