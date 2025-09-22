Hartlepool fly tipper who dumped household waste in nearby back lane is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket
Kelly Hammond, who is 43 and from Oakley Gardens, off Chester Road, Hartlepool, was prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Protection Act after between 15-20 bags were discovered at the rear of the street in October of last year.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that several carrier bags containing household waste and cardboard were also recovered at the scene and that Hammond did not have a valid environmental permit allowing the waste to be left there.
Hammond, who was given credit for a guilty plea, was present in the Middlesbrough court as magistrates handed out a £320 fine as well as orders to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £300 costs.
The entire £748 balance must be paid by the end of September.