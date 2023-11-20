Hartlepool football fan is back in court after flouting terms of his three-year stadium ban

A football fan who is barred from attending matches has been brought back to court after flouting the terms of his ban.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of the terms of the order include him having to surrender his passport to the authorities on particular dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This usually co-incides with the England men’s international team playing abroad.

Matthew Robinson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court at an earlier appearance.

Robinson, 27, of Baptist Street, Hartlepool has now admitted one charge of failing to surrender his passport to Middlesbrough Police Station from September 3 to September 5 of this year.

He was given credit for his guilty plea at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and fined £166.