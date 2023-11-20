News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool football fan is back in court after flouting terms of his three-year stadium ban

A football fan who is barred from attending matches has been brought back to court after flouting the terms of his ban.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matthew Robinson was initially handed a three-year Football Banning Order in May of last year after he admitted climbing on to the pitch at Hartlepool United’s ground during the club’s 3-2 victory over Harrogate Town on October 23, 2021.

Part of the terms of the order include him having to surrender his passport to the authorities on particular dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This usually co-incides with the England men’s international team playing abroad.

Most Popular
Matthew Robinson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court at an earlier appearance.Matthew Robinson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court at an earlier appearance.
Matthew Robinson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court at an earlier appearance.

Robinson, 27, of Baptist Street, Hartlepool has now admitted one charge of failing to surrender his passport to Middlesbrough Police Station from September 3 to September 5 of this year.

He was given credit for his guilty plea at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and fined £166.

Robinson was said during the 2021 League Two match “to climb over hoardings on to the pitch where he was raising both arms towards opposing supporters”.