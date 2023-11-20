Hartlepool football fan is back in court after flouting terms of his three-year stadium ban
Matthew Robinson was initially handed a three-year Football Banning Order in May of last year after he admitted climbing on to the pitch at Hartlepool United’s ground during the club’s 3-2 victory over Harrogate Town on October 23, 2021.
Part of the terms of the order include him having to surrender his passport to the authorities on particular dates.
This usually co-incides with the England men’s international team playing abroad.
Robinson, 27, of Baptist Street, Hartlepool has now admitted one charge of failing to surrender his passport to Middlesbrough Police Station from September 3 to September 5 of this year.
He was given credit for his guilty plea at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and fined £166.
Robinson was said during the 2021 League Two match “to climb over hoardings on to the pitch where he was raising both arms towards opposing supporters”.