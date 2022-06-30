Hartlepool hit-and-run crash: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The incident happened in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.30pm when a black Range Rover and a motorbike collided.

Police says the car then reportedly left the scene.

A man in his 20s suffered suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.

The scene of the incident.

Cleveland Police have said he remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition.

A police statement on June 30 read: “A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he has been interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries.

“Another man aged 20 who was arrested last week in connection with the incident was released under investigation.

“Officers are again appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage and they also want to speak to any witnesses.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 108131.”