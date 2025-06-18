Hartlepool house closed by court amid accusations of drug dealing and machete violence
Teesside magistrates heard how visitors would regularly turn up at 63 Duke Street, Hartlepool, in vehicles and on foot, at all hours and would shout and scream to gain the tenant’s attention.
The closure order, which will remain in place for three months, followed the granting of a temporary order just days earlier.
This limited access to the property but was subsequently breached on two occasions.
The order is the latest in a series of successful applications by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team as part of a drive to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Borough Council, which is part of the team, said: “This is another great example of effective partnership working under the umbrella of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team to protect law-aiding residents.
“The support of residents was key to this excellent result and we would urge people to continue supporting us.”
PC Keith Robinson, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: "Support from residents has helped us obtain the closure order and deal with these people robustly.
“The order will now prevent these people from returning to the property and allow those in the community to live peacefully without criminal and anti-social behaviour on their doorstep.”
Costs of £1,797 were also awarded to the team.
The maximum penalty for breaching a closure order is six months’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine.
Anyone who witnesses one being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.