Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates granted a Closure Order on Friday, November 3, for number 7 Keswick Street, Hartlepool.

It followed an application to Teesside Magistrates’ Court by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the application was contested, the court approved the order which will now remain in place for three months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House closure order at 7 Keswick Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The court hearings were told that problems in the street included drug dealing, including supplying drugs to young people, violence with weapons, petrol bomb threats and damage to residents’ properties and cars.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “I am pleased that the court has granted this closure order despite opposition to the Hartlepool Community Safety Team’s application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This shows how determined we are to tackle criminal behaviour that is ruining the lives of law-abiding residents.”

Inspector Adrian Dack in Keswick Street. Picture by FRANK REID

Inspector Adrian Dack from Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “This kind of anti-social behaviour and criminality makes the lives of residents a complete misery.

"I hope this closure order sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate such behaviour and we will act to ensure we are deterring crime and improving the lives of those in the local community.”

Costs of £1820.42 were awarded to Hartlepool Borough Council.