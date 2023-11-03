Hartlepool house closed down by Teesside magistrates after complaints of drug dealing, violence and criminal damage in street
Magistrates granted a Closure Order on Friday, November 3, for number 7 Keswick Street, Hartlepool.
It followed an application to Teesside Magistrates’ Court by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
Although the application was contested, the court approved the order which will now remain in place for three months.
The court hearings were told that problems in the street included drug dealing, including supplying drugs to young people, violence with weapons, petrol bomb threats and damage to residents’ properties and cars.
Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “I am pleased that the court has granted this closure order despite opposition to the Hartlepool Community Safety Team’s application.
“This shows how determined we are to tackle criminal behaviour that is ruining the lives of law-abiding residents.”
Inspector Adrian Dack from Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “This kind of anti-social behaviour and criminality makes the lives of residents a complete misery.
"I hope this closure order sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate such behaviour and we will act to ensure we are deterring crime and improving the lives of those in the local community.”
Costs of £1820.42 were awarded to Hartlepool Borough Council.
Anyone with information about crime in their area can contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.