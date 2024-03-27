Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team’s application for 233 Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was approved at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The closure order prevents the tenant from accessing the property for the next three months.

A statement from Hartlepool Borough Council, which is part of the multi-agency team, read: “The court heard that since February 2023 the tenant has been allowing anti-social behaviour and crime to occur by having frequent visitors to the property on foot, on pedal bikes, on mopeds and in cars.

Police place a copy of the new closure order on the front of 233 Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

“Neighbouring residents say the visits occur throughout the day and carry on until the early hours of the morning, keeping them awake at night.

“They have complained about drug dealing from the address and say discarded drug paraphernalia is often left outside.

“They also say they have to put up with noise nuisance which includes shouting, banging on the front door, visitors whistling up at the property, visitors being under the influence of drugs and arguing.

"Windows at the property have been smashed on a number of occasions.”

Tony Hanson, the council’s executive director of development, neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said: “This shows how determined we are to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

"People should be able to live in peace, free from fear and I hope that this sends out a clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate behaviour that makes law-abiding residents’ lives a misery.”

Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Police, added: “We are determined to tackle criminal behaviour that is ruining the lives of people living in this community and we hope that the order sends out a clear message to that effect.

The property is owned by Thirteen Group, whose director of operations, Kay Glew, said: “We won’t tolerate our homes being used for crime and anti-social behaviour, as we understand the devastating impact behaviour like this can have on those who live close by.”

An application for £2,186.40p in costs was also granted.

The maximum penalty for a breach of the order is six months in jail and/or an unlimited fine.

Anyone who witnesses a potential infringement should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.