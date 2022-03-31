Ronald Harding, 57, and lodger David Wride, 54, were present at Harding’s home in Uppingham Street when police turned up and found the growing operation in an upstairs bedroom.

Sam Faulks, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The smell of cannabis was evident on walking up the stairs.

"There was a glow coming from gaps around the front bedroom door and it was noticeably warmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court.

"On opening the door they could see a small cannabis farm consisting of three tents.”

There were 14 plants with police putting a lower value estimation on them of around £4,000.

The judge described it as having a “degree of sophistication” and there was evidence of a previous grow.

Recorder Simon Eckersley said he was satisfied Harding, who has a long criminal record, was behind the farm found in October 2019.

He pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug and criminal damage over a “dirty protest” while in police custody.

Wride admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis by buying some of the equipment.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating for unemployed Harding, said: “This is not a huge commercial grow by any stretch of the imagination.”

Shaun Dryden, for Wride, said he played a limited part and was assessed as a low risk of reoffending.

Harding was given 12 months prison suspended for 18 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a one-month curfew.

Wride, whose address was given as Straker Street, Hartlepool, received a 12-month community order, 10 rehabilitation activities days and a month’s curfew.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.