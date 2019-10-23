Hartlepool KFC burgled and large amount of cash and £200 from charity box stolen
Around £200 has been stolen from a charity box which was raising funds in a Hartlepool KFC.
Police officers are investigating a burglary which took place at KFC on the Lanyard, Hartlepool, sometime between 3.45am and 4.30am on Sunday, October 20.
The suspect stole a large amount of cash from a safe as well as taking around £200 from a charity box which included funds donated by customers.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone in the area around the Lanyard or Marina Way who may have been acting suspiciously and potentially carrying a bag.
Police would also be interested to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles in this area.
Any witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to contact PC Leon Webster from Hartlepool Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 180726.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.