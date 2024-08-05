A hungry Hartlepool thief has been spared jail after stealing almost £100 worth of food and laundry detergent.

Fifty-five-year-old David Peterson’s spree across Hartlepool shops included the theft of 10 jars of Nutella.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Peterson, of Lowthian Road, in Hartlepool, stole a number of items from Sainsbury’s, Brierton Shops and Morrisons Daily amounting to £77.80 between April and June of this year.

Peterson pleaded guilty to three theft offences when he first appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in June.

He also pleaded guilty to having cannabis and cannabis resin in his possession and for failing to surrender to court bail.

Returning to the court to be sentenced, he has been given a 15-month community order, 20 rehabilitation activity days and a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme.

He must also pay £77.80 in compensation to Sainsbury’s, Brierton Shops and Morrisons Daily.

The cannabis has been forfeited and destroyed.