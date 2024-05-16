Hartlepool magic mushroom grower caught after taking 'strong smelling' parcel to the Post Office
Benjamin Arnold, 38, took the package to Elizabeth Way Post Office, in Seaton Carew, where suspicious staff alerted the police as they believed it smelled strongly of cannabis.
Inside police found four bags of dried magic mushrooms.
Another bag was found at Arnold’s home together with an order book and business cards describing himself as a “fungi specialist”.
Saba Shan, prosecuting Teesside Crown Court, said: “The officer’s opinion was the defendant was actively involved in the production and distribution of magic mushrooms.”
Almost a year later in January 2023, Arnold was found at a house in Stockton Road that was being used to grow magic mushrooms.
The court heard there soil, seeds, plant fertiliser and a bag of mushrooms.
Arnold pleaded guilty to production a class A drug, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.
Rod Hunt, mitigating, said his client was part of a large community that believed magic mushrooms were good for their mental health.
A report said Arnold suffered from untreated ADHD but has begun treatment with local drug misuse professionals.
Mr Hunt added Arnold, of St Anns Court, Hartlepool, was not trying to make money from the magic mushrooms.
Judge Tim Stead told him: “You are not the type of offender that one commonly sees in these courts trafficking class A drugs and producing class A drugs.
"It is different.”
Arnold was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended for two years, and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and nine months of drug rehabilitation.