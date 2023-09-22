Hartlepool man, 23, sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after admitting "terrifying" strangulation of woman
Joseph Jarvis, 23, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation of the victim on April 17 of this year.
He received a suspended sentence when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court.
The judge Recorder Whitehead said people normally go to prison for such offences.
"It must have been terrifying for the victim,” he said.
But he imposed a suspended order after hearing that Jarvis, of Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
Recorder Whitehead said it meant prison would be harder for him than someone else of his age.
Jarvis was also said to be remorseful, the incident had been “relatively short lived” and he voluntarily desisted.
He was sentenced to 13 months which was suspended for two years, plus 35 rehabilitation days including a Building Better Relationships programme.
But Recorder Whitehead warned him: “This is very much the last chance saloon.”