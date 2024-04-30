Hartlepool man, 50, fined for exposing himself seven times in same car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brian Wildberg, 50, was caught on nearby security cameras committing a sexual act seven times between last October and November.
A court heard that on each occasion he cycled to the area at around midnight before exposing himself in a secluded area of the car park.
Teesside Magistrates Court was told the pattern of behaviour appeared to be linked to developmental disabilities Wildberg has including autism and Asperger's Syndrome.
Charlie Thompson, prosecuting, said on some occasions Wildberg took off all of his clothes.
He added: "There are times when he walks out of the corner and into the main car park which would be in full view of any passers by.”
Somebody walked past the area when Wildberg was there on October 24 although he was not seen.
Mr Thompson said: “Anybody could have seen him naked, that includes children and adults alike.
"The exposure was clearly intentional.”
The charges included committing some of the offences on a number of consecutive nights.
Defence solicitor Dave Smith said it was a “highly unusual” case given Wildberg’s vulnerabilities.
He said: “This appears to be, albeit a very bad habit, something which was happening by routine.
"It looks like the cycle has been broken. There’s been no repetition of this conduct.
"His mother has made it clear how unacceptable it is and is monitoring him.”
Mr Smith said that Wildberg deliberately chose a secluded area in darkness, adding that a nearby building was closed at that time of night.
He continued: "It was at a time of day when there were very few people around.”
Magistrates issued Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, with a nine-month community order which includes nine rehabilitation activity requirement days.
Chair of the bench Martin Brown added: “You will be fined £20 but you will also have to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.”
The prosecution applied for a sexual harm prevention order although the bench felt one was not necessary.