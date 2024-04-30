Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Wildberg, 50, was caught on nearby security cameras committing a sexual act seven times between last October and November.

A court heard that on each occasion he cycled to the area at around midnight before exposing himself in a secluded area of the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Magistrates Court was told the pattern of behaviour appeared to be linked to developmental disabilities Wildberg has including autism and Asperger's Syndrome.

Brian Wildberg, was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by Frank Reid

Charlie Thompson, prosecuting, said on some occasions Wildberg took off all of his clothes.

He added: "There are times when he walks out of the corner and into the main car park which would be in full view of any passers by.”

Somebody walked past the area when Wildberg was there on October 24 although he was not seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson said: “Anybody could have seen him naked, that includes children and adults alike.

"The exposure was clearly intentional.”

Wildberg admitted seven counts of exposure between October 13 and November 24.

The charges included committing some of the offences on a number of consecutive nights.

Defence solicitor Dave Smith said it was a “highly unusual” case given Wildberg’s vulnerabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This appears to be, albeit a very bad habit, something which was happening by routine.

"It looks like the cycle has been broken. There’s been no repetition of this conduct.

"His mother has made it clear how unacceptable it is and is monitoring him.”

Mr Smith said that Wildberg deliberately chose a secluded area in darkness, adding that a nearby building was closed at that time of night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "It was at a time of day when there were very few people around.”

Magistrates issued Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, with a nine-month community order which includes nine rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Chair of the bench Martin Brown added: “You will be fined £20 but you will also have to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.”