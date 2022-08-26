Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 26, Paul Clark, 57, pleaded guilty to robbing the victim of money.

It is understood the crime happened in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, on July 26 of this year.

It is unclear how much money Clark got away with although he claims it was £320.

The prosecution was given two weeks to clarify the situation and Clark, of Lewis Grove, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.

He appeared in court over a video link from HM Prison Durham.

Clark is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 16.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said it was “inevitable” a custodial sentence will be imposed.