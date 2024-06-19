Hartlepool man, 60, sentenced by Teesside Crown Court for sex chat with '14-year-old boy'
Stephen Dowbekin spoke to undercover officers posing as a teenage boy in various online forums for around six months between January and June last year.
During conversations Dowbekin, now 60, asked the ‘boy’ about sex, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He later sent the decoy an explicit picture of himself and asked for one to be sent to him in return.
Dowbekin, of Mayfair Gardens, Hartlepool, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, sentencing, told him: “You thought you were talking to a 14-year-old boy,” adding: “This is really serious.”
In mitigation, it was said he had no previous convictions and had shown “genuine remorse”.
He received 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, plus probation and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.
A five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also made.