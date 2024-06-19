Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 59-year-old Hartlepool man engaged in sex chat with who he believed was a 14-year-old boy but was really the police.

Stephen Dowbekin spoke to undercover officers posing as a teenage boy in various online forums for around six months between January and June last year.

During conversations Dowbekin, now 60, asked the ‘boy’ about sex, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He later sent the decoy an explicit picture of himself and asked for one to be sent to him in return.

Teesside Crown Court.

Dowbekin, of Mayfair Gardens, Hartlepool, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, sentencing, told him: “You thought you were talking to a 14-year-old boy,” adding: “This is really serious.”

In mitigation, it was said he had no previous convictions and had shown “genuine remorse”.

He received 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, plus probation and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.