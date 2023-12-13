Hartlepool man accused of committing sex act inside town's Farmfoods supermarket
Christopher Cusworth is accused of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner in a public place at Farmfoods, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on July 14.
The alleged incident is said to have happened inside the store while it was open to shoppers.
The case against Cusworth was adjourned when it was heard for the first time earlier this month at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
He will return to the Middlesbrough court on Thursday, January 4.
In the meantime, Cusworth, who is 33 and from Falkirk Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, was granted conditional bail by chairman of the bench Dr Ian Muir Fraser.
Its terms ban him from entering any Farmfoods store in the Cleveland area until the case continues.
The Mail has decided against revealing further details of the charge at this stage.