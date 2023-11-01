Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Metcalfe, 25, pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to causing around £1,700 of damage to the ambulance when technicians attended a call in Hartlepool in May.

He also denied stealing an electronic tablet and medication worth just over £1,000 in the same incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial is now set to take place on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough.

Neil Bennett, defending, said Metcalfe, of West View Road, Hartlepool, accepts being present but denies being responsible for the damage or stolen items.

Magistrates and Metcalfe, agreed for the trial to stay at the lower court, instead of the crown court.

The Mail reported at the time how the ambulance suffered a smashed driver’s side window, broken back window pane and a part of the dashboard ripped out.