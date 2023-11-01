Hartlepool man accused of damaging and stealing from North East Ambulance Service vehicle appears at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Alan Metcalfe, 25, pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to causing around £1,700 of damage to the ambulance when technicians attended a call in Hartlepool in May.
He also denied stealing an electronic tablet and medication worth just over £1,000 in the same incident.
A trial is now set to take place on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Neil Bennett, defending, said Metcalfe, of West View Road, Hartlepool, accepts being present but denies being responsible for the damage or stolen items.
Magistrates and Metcalfe, agreed for the trial to stay at the lower court, instead of the crown court.
The Mail reported at the time how the ambulance suffered a smashed driver’s side window, broken back window pane and a part of the dashboard ripped out.
It was parked outside a house where crews were caring for a patient.