Hartlepool man accused of involvement in hare coursing is fined by Beverley magistrates

Magistrates heard Michael Harrison, 35, of, Lazenby Road, Hartlepool, was originally served with community protection notices in 2019 and 2021 by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The first order was made following reports from Humberside Police that Harrison was causing a nuisance to farmers in the area by going on to their land with dogs.

Then, on 9 October last year, a police officer stopped a car being driven by Harrison in Bracken Road, Bracken, near Driffield.

The case against Hartlepool man Michael Harrison was heard at Beverley Magistrates' Court.

The car was carrying two other passengers and a number of dogs.

Checks found Harrison was subject to a community protection notice and had failed to ensure that his own dog was both microchipped and wearing a collar with the owner’s full details.

He was eventually taken to court after ignoring a request to pay a fixed penalty.

After failing to appear before Beverley Magistrates’ Court, the case against him was proved in his absence and Harrison was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £357 costs.

Angela Dearing, the council’s director of housing, transportation and public protection, said: “This is the largest fine issued to date in the East Riding for an offence of this nature, so we hope this will send a strong message to other offenders that they will be dealt with robustly.

“The council and Humberside Police will continue to crack down on people involved in illegal wildlife activities. We have a joint commitment to tackle rural crime.”

