Darren James Robert Cooper appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 24, after being charged with the offence by police.

Thirty-seven-year-Cooper is accused of carrying out an alleged knife point robbery in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday, November 13.

Cooper did not enter any plea to the allegation as robbery offences can only be tried at the crown court.

The case was sent to Teesside Crown Court.

Magistrates sent the case to Teesside Crown Court where Cooper, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, is due to make his first appearance next month.

A plea and trial preparation hearing in front of a judge is set to take place on December 22.

On that occasion, the charge and particulars may be put to Cooper, who will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.