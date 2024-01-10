A Hartlepool man has been cleared of robbery and false imprisonment after the charges against him were dropped.

Alan Hay, 46, together with two other men, was previously charged and remanded in custody over an alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, last September.

But during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence to an alternative charge of robbery against Hay, of Derwent Street.

Recorder Anthony Kelbrick directed a not guilty verdict.

The robbery is alleged to have taken place in Derwent Street, Hartlepool last September. Picture by FRANK REID

Two other defendants, Darren Jenkins, 41, of Greenwood Road, and Dwayne Ryan, 30, of Howard Street, both Hartlepool, still face robbery charges from the same alleged incident on September 10.

They are accused of taking a mobile phone, cash and other items from a teenage boy.