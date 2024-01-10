News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man accused of robbery and false imprisonment has charges dropped

A Hartlepool man has been cleared of robbery and false imprisonment after the charges against him were dropped.
By Mark Payne
Published 10th Jan 2024
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Alan Hay, 46, together with two other men, was previously charged and remanded in custody over an alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, last September.

But during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence to an alternative charge of robbery against Hay, of Derwent Street.

Recorder Anthony Kelbrick directed a not guilty verdict.

The robbery is alleged to have taken place in Derwent Street, Hartlepool last September. Picture by FRANK REIDThe robbery is alleged to have taken place in Derwent Street, Hartlepool last September. Picture by FRANK REID
Two other defendants, Darren Jenkins, 41, of Greenwood Road, and Dwayne Ryan, 30, of Howard Street, both Hartlepool, still face robbery charges from the same alleged incident on September 10.

They are accused of taking a mobile phone, cash and other items from a teenage boy.

Both men are due back before the crown court for a further hearing later this month and were remanded in custody in the meantime.