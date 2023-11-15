A man faces a crown court trial after he was charged with unlawfully possessing a chainsaw in public.

Lewis Dungey, of Hartlepool, is accused of possessing the chainsaw, classed on court documents as an “offensive weapon”, "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse” in the town’s Raby Road on October 29.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charge earlier this month.

Justices have transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court ahead of a possible jury trial.

A second charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, in this case a knuckle duster on the same day and again in Raby Road, was withdrawn.