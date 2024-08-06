A son admitted assaulting his mother after an argument about alcohol.

Alex Fleck, 28, pushed his mother who fell and hit her head on a fireplace during an incident at home last Friday, August 2.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that his mother did not support the prosecution of her son although he was charged based on evidence captured on police body worn footage.

Michael Embleton, prosecuting, said the argument revolved around alcohol describing: “She says to the officer that he was in her face asking for money for alcohol.

“She refused. He then got up in a fit of rage and decides to push her which causes her to fall down.”

Mr Embleton said she hit the left side of her face in the fireplace leaving her with injuries to her forehead and face.

The court heard that Fleck was “contrite” afterwards and told police he felt bad.

He pleaded guilty at court on Monday to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging a TV remote control panel.

Dave Smith, defending, said alcohol was at the heart of the incident with Fleck drinking at least several cans of beer a night.

Mr Smith said: “He was very frank and apologetic and remains so.”

District Judge Marie Mallon ordered a pre-sentence report and sent the case to Teesside Crown Court for sentencing on a date next month.

She told Fleck, of Lister Street, Hartlepool: “You have pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and will be given credit when you are sentenced.

"But the seriousness of the offences mean they have to go to the crown court. In the meantime you will be remanded in custody.”