Krzysztof Halikowski, 39, whose address was listed in court as Grosvenor Road, Hartlepool, admitted committing the offence when he appeared before Teesside magistrates in Middlesbrough.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of behaving in a drunk and disorderly manner.

Both offences were committed in The Crescent, in Bournemouth, Dorset, on October 20 of this year.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Earning credit for his guilty pleas, Halikowski, who was present at court, received a 16-week jail sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to receive treatment for alcohol dependency over a nine-month period.

This will be supervised by the probation service.

He must also attend scheduled appointments and complete up to 30 days of rehabilitation activities if they are required by a supervising officer.

No fine, compensation, victim surcharge or prosecution costs were imposed by the court.