Brian Wildberg, 50, pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals in public on seven separate occasions between October 13 and November 24.

Daniel Hillgate, prosecuting, told the court that the offences – caught on CCTV – revolved “around the same issue” and took place at “around midnight in the same area”.

Teeside Magistrates’ Court heard from Dave Smith, defending, that Wildberg has a number of learning difficulties but understands he has “crossed a line”.

Brian Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Tesside Magistrates Court charged with exposing his genitals on seven different occasions across a period of two months in 2023.

District Judge Steven Hood said: “They are serious offences of a sexual nature and there is a risk that people would have seen what you were doing.”

Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, has been released on conditional bail until his next appearance in court.