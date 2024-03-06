Hartlepool man admits committing sex act in public on seven separate occasions
Brian Wildberg, 50, pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals in public on seven separate occasions between October 13 and November 24.
Daniel Hillgate, prosecuting, told the court that the offences – caught on CCTV – revolved “around the same issue” and took place at “around midnight in the same area”.
Teeside Magistrates’ Court heard from Dave Smith, defending, that Wildberg has a number of learning difficulties but understands he has “crossed a line”.
District Judge Steven Hood said: “They are serious offences of a sexual nature and there is a risk that people would have seen what you were doing.”
Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, has been released on conditional bail until his next appearance in court.
He must stay at his home address from 7pm until 7am and must not go near the scene of the incidents.