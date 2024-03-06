Hartlepool man admits committing sex act in public on seven separate occasions

A Hartlepool man has appeared before court after committing a sex act in public on seven separate occasions over a period of two months last year.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brian Wildberg, 50, pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals in public on seven separate occasions between October 13 and November 24.

Daniel Hillgate, prosecuting, told the court that the offences – caught on CCTV – revolved “around the same issue” and took place at “around midnight in the same area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teeside Magistrates’ Court heard from Dave Smith, defending, that Wildberg has a number of learning difficulties but understands he has “crossed a line”.

Most Popular
Brian Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Tesside Magistrates Court charged with exposing his genitals on seven different occasions across a period of two months in 2023.Brian Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Tesside Magistrates Court charged with exposing his genitals on seven different occasions across a period of two months in 2023.
Brian Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Tesside Magistrates Court charged with exposing his genitals on seven different occasions across a period of two months in 2023.

District Judge Steven Hood said: “They are serious offences of a sexual nature and there is a risk that people would have seen what you were doing.”

Wildberg, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, has been released on conditional bail until his next appearance in court.

He must stay at his home address from 7pm until 7am and must not go near the scene of the incidents.