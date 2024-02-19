Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Judge, 28, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to having in his possession a sharp knife on Jutland Road, in Hartlepool, on November 18, 2023.

Judge, of Farr Walk, Hartlepool, also pleaded guilty to having a pocket knife in the town’s Catcote Road on January 26, 2024.

Speaking about the incident in January, prosecutor Daniel Hill said: “An unmarked police car stopped on Catcote Road, Hartlepool, a black Vauxhall.

Teesside Magistrates Court, Middlesbrough.

"There were a few people inside, including the defendant who was a passenger.

"The defendant originally gave false details to the police.

"A search was conducted and a bladed knife was found.”

Judge originally pleaded not guilty to the earlier charge before entering a new guilty plea.

Neil Taylor, defending, said: “He accepts that the knife is one of the smaller-looking fishing knives.

"It was in a public place but not in an area frequented by people.

"He was not threatening anyone.”

The court heard that, while Judge has committed a “number of offences” in the past, this is the first time he has been charged with having a weapon in a public place.

Judge also pleaded guilty to having a “small amount of cocaine” in his possession on January 26, 2024, after he was searched by the police