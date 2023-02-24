Mark Sharpe, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possessing a knife in public when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Friday, February 24.

The offences happened in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on February 26 of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharpe admitted robbing a man, understood to be a shop worker, of money.

The robbery happened in Elwick Road, Hartlepool last year.

Prosecutor Jennifer Haigh said the knife was produced during the offence.

The court heard Sharpe, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, has had issues with drugs resulting in him losing a leg last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing was put off until next month.

Judge Chris Smith said: “You’ve admitted a very serious offence and immediate imprisonment is a very real likelihood in this case.

"You should come prepared for that on the 17th of March.”

Sharpe was granted bail in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad