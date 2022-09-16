Hartlepool man and woman face trial accused of assaulting man and threatening to set fire to his home
A man and woman are due to stand trial over allegations they assaulted a man and threatened to set fire to his home.
Michael Auton, 71, and Claire Ransom, 38, are jointly accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the alleged victim on September 9 last year.
They are also charged with threatening to break his windows and set fire to his home on the same date.
In addition, Ransom is charged with theft of a mobile phone from the same man three days earlier and fraud by false representation on September 8 when it is alleged she claimed it was hers to obtain £30 from Cash Generator.
Auton and Ransom, both of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges put to them at a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 16.
A jury trial is due to take place on April 25 next year and both defendants were granted bail by the court.