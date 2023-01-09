Hartlepool man appears at Teesside Crown Court and warned he could be jailed over cigarettes robbery and theft charges
A man has been warned he may be jailed after admitting he robbed a person of cigarettes and stole tobacco from a shop.
John Simpson, 23, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to robbing the victim, believed to be a shop worker, of cigarettes on December 5 last year.
He also admitted a separate charge of stealing cigarettes and tobacco from Premier Stores on the same day.
Sentencing was adjourned for a number of weeks for a report as the court was told it was Simpson’s first conviction.
But Judge James Brown warned him they were “serious matters” and that he could be given a prison sentence when he returns to court.
Judge Brown said: “These are on the face of it serious matters and the court will have to consider what the appropriate sentence is.”
He added: “They may or may not result in a custodial sentence.”
Simpson, whose address was given in court as Lister Street, Hartlepool, was granted bail until February 7.