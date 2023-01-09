News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man appears at Teesside Crown Court and warned he could be jailed over cigarettes robbery and theft charges

A man has been warned he may be jailed after admitting he robbed a person of cigarettes and stole tobacco from a shop.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:25pm

John Simpson, 23, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to robbing the victim, believed to be a shop worker, of cigarettes on December 5 last year.

He also admitted a separate charge of stealing cigarettes and tobacco from Premier Stores on the same day.

Sentencing was adjourned for a number of weeks for a report as the court was told it was Simpson’s first conviction.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.
But Judge James Brown warned him they were “serious matters” and that he could be given a prison sentence when he returns to court.

Judge Brown said: “These are on the face of it serious matters and the court will have to consider what the appropriate sentence is.”

He added: “They may or may not result in a custodial sentence.”

Simpson, whose address was given in court as Lister Street, Hartlepool, was granted bail until February 7.

