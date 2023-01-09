John Simpson, 23, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to robbing the victim, believed to be a shop worker, of cigarettes on December 5 last year.

He also admitted a separate charge of stealing cigarettes and tobacco from Premier Stores on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing was adjourned for a number of weeks for a report as the court was told it was Simpson’s first conviction.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.

But Judge James Brown warned him they were “serious matters” and that he could be given a prison sentence when he returns to court.

Judge Brown said: “These are on the face of it serious matters and the court will have to consider what the appropriate sentence is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They may or may not result in a custodial sentence.”

Simpson, whose address was given in court as Lister Street, Hartlepool, was granted bail until February 7.